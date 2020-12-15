Record COVID count as province changes reporting methodology

For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the province has recorded more than 2000 new COVID cases, with 2275—a jump of more than 300 from the previous day’s reporting. However Health Minister Christine Elliott said part of the jump was because Ontario Public Health “has changed their data extraction process & updated their data extraction time to 1 p.m. (from 10:30 a.m.), resulting in a one-time increase in case counts and some variations in results.” There were 20 deaths recorded as well. Hospitalizations have shot up to 921, and increase of 64 admissions in a single day. ICU patients are up to 249—another record since phase two of the pandemic began, and patients on ventilators sit at 156.

Hamilton Public Health reported 150 new COVID cases yesterday — the highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic begam with and five deaths. .The number of new cases in outbreak sites in Hamilton is soaring. Grace Villa now has 173 people testing positive—115 residents and 58 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 52 COVID cases –25 patients, 25 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 48 cases—38 residents, 9 staff and one visitor. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by five to 50. Halton had 68 new cases-27 in Burlington, 15 in Milton, 22 in Oakville and four in Halton Hills.