Have you seen this man?

As a result of an assault investigation that occurred over the weekend, an arrest warrant has been issued for 29-years-old Angelo Miller from Hamilton. He is considered armed and dangerous, if seen do not approach, contact 9-1-1.

On Sunday, December 13, 2020, the Hamilton Police Service became involved in the investigation of a violent assault that occurred during the night between December 12 and December 13. Based on the details obtained and evidence collected, police formed reasonable grounds to believe that Angelo Miller held a victim against her will and assaulted her with a weapon. Investigators believe this was a targeted attack.

On December 14, 2020, a search warrant was executed at the unit belonging to Angelo Miller, located at 825 Concession Street in Hamilton.

While the injuries sustained by the victim are considered to be serious, they are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators are aware of the proximity between this assault and one that occurred in roughly the same location on the weekend. In the earlier instance a man was sent to hospital with stab wounds in life-threatening condition.

The assault investigation remains ongoing and at this time there is no other information.

The wanted man is 29-year old Angelo Miller. He is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, weighting 163 pounds. He is facing a string of charges including, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threat to cause death and yes, fail to comply with probation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime and or information to assist in determining the whereabouts of Angelo Miller are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ben Thibodeau by calling 905-546-2907. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com