Federal money will Provide nearly 100 affordable housing units

MPs Filomena Tassi, and Bob Bratina along with Mayor Fred Eisenberger announced details of the $10.8 million Rapid Housing Initiative allocation for the City of Hamilton. The initiative will open 91 housing units.

This funding will play a crucial role in achieving greater housing accessibility, by providing 45 homes, across four locations, for many Canadians, including individuals at risk of homelessness, Indigenous people, women, and seniors.

With $1 billion allocated through the RHI, our Government will support the construction of up to 3,000 permanent, new affordable housing units across the country to help address urgent housing needs for Canadians, especially our most vulnerable.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides the necessary capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential.

. Today’s announcement will help meet the unique housing needs of our city, ensuring Hamiltonians continue to thrive.” – The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West–Ancaster-Dundas

Lack of affordable housing is a problem that has plagued Hamilton for better part of the past 50 years, but with investments like this coupled with others found in the National Housing Strategy, we are well on our way to finding a solution!” – Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

The City will continue to explore and implement strategies to develop safe and affordable housing with the right supports through Hamilton’s 10-year Housing and Homelessness Action Plan.” – City of Hamilton Mayor, Fred Eisenberger

• 137 George Street will provide permanent housing with supports for 15 women at risk of homelessness in two and 3-bedroom apartments in a low-rise, new modular building.

• 180 Ottawa Street North will convert an existing commercial property into 12 bachelor units for Indigenous women experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

• 195 Ferguson Avenue North will convert office space inside the existing Wesley Community Homes building into one-bedroom apartment units for 11 individuals experiencing homelessness as well as one two-bedroom unit for a superintendent.

• 350 King Street East will convert unused ground-floor commercial space in an existing social housing seniors building to an additional 15 one-bedroom units for seniors.

• These RHI accelerated projects in Hamilton will house 53 tenants from Hamilton’s Access to Housing Waitlist and By-Name Priority List and will be move-in ready in the next 12 months.

• According to CMHC data, 10.4% of households in Hamilton are in core housing need, defined as a home that is below standards for adequacy, suitability or affordability and a household that would have to spend 30% or more of its before-tax household income to access local housing that meets all three standards.