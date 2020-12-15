CF Limeridge chided over memo that appears to condone COVID “region-hopping”

A sign of the strains on the retail sector during COVID comes in a memo by Limeridge Mall management to its tenant merchants advising them of the extended opening hours. The memo from mall mazement reads, With the recent lockdown of Peel, Toronto and York Region we are extending our mall operating hours to help spread out traffic and allow more time for visitors to shop safely.” The memo goes on to say that the Mall will be opening at 9am between now and Christmas and staying open to 9om.

The memeo prompted Mountain councillor John-Paul Danko to tweet:

Reminder to #HamOnt residents: we are in the RED zone – essential activities ONLY outside the home (work, school, food, health). We were at full lockdown levels today. Going to a shopping mall in person is not essential. Use curbside pickup, delivery and shop local.

Last week area mayors issued a news release urging GTA residents not to “region Hop” to avoid lockdown restrictions. Hamilton is currently in the Red zone of COVID 19 restrictions but after yesterdays single day record case count of 150, the Medical Officer of Health, Elizabeth Richardson warned that Hamilton is on the “knife’s edge” of going into full lockdown. Hamilton is seeing major outbreaks at long-term care homes and at Juravinski hospital.