Two honoured with the Key to the City in Burlington

The City of Burlington is pleased has awarded the Key to the City to two people who have made a difference–Kendall Cooper and Ian Elliott.

Kendall Cooper is a multiple medal-winning hockey player from the Aldershot community who, last year, received the Aldershot Honour Roll’s youth award and at age 16 was part of the gold medal winning team in Japan in Women’s Under 18 Hockey where she assisted in the gold-medal winning goal, and since then became Captain of the team for 2020 and won the silver medal as Captain.

Kendall is not only the first young person to receive Burlington’s Key to the City, she is also the first woman to do so since this program began in early 2019.

Ian Elliott is the heart and soul behind our beloved local independent bookstore, A Different Drummer Books. Having worked there since 1990, Ian is now owner and helming this unique bookshop through it’s 50th year here in Burlington. With the many additional challenges businesses have faced throughout COVID-19, the continued success of a small local business is all the more meaningful.

Ian’s dedication to promoting emerging authors and engendering a love of literature in people of all ages from our community is truly remarkable. Countless community events, thoughtful reading recommendations, and quiet charitable contributions are just one of many reasons this business has survived five decades and enjoys a dedicated fanbase of loyal customers.

Launched by Mayor Marianne Meed Ward in 2019, the Key to the City program at the City of Burlington honours individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to our community. Whether it be through sport, philanthropy, business, arts & culture, volunteering, advocacy or leadership, the recipients of a Key to the City will have created a unique and meaningful legacy that will positively impact our community for years to come. Keys may also be given to visiting dignitaries or in recognition of our twin city relationships.

Previous Key to the City recipients include Mike ‘Beard Guy’ Taylor, City of Itabashi Japan and Gordon Schottlander.