Halton residents are turning in drunk drivers
Halton residents are turning in drunk drivers

by
December 14, 2020

Drinking drivers would best stay away from Halton–citizens are blowing the whistle on DWI’s regularly. Halton police charged 7 people over the weekend with drinking-driving offences and four of them were charged as the result of citizen complaints. Two others were nabbed in a RIDE initiative and one the result of a crash.

Friday, just before 2:00 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Lakeshore Road and Locust Street in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, A 62-year old Hamilton man was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

An hour and a half laterPolice responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Third Line and Bridge Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation a Burlington woman aged 57 was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Saturday just after 9:30 pm, Halton Police officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Walkers Line and Harvester Road in Burlington. As a result of this initiative, a 35 year-old from Welland was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Sunday morning, just after 7:30 am, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and 22 Side Road in Halton Hills. As a result of an investigation, a 26 year old Bolton man was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Two hours later Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Pinedale Avenue and Appleby Line in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, a 54-year old Burlington man was charged with operation while impaired.

Sunday evening  Halton Police officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Bronte Street North and Steeles Avenue in Milton. As a result of this initiative a 59 year-old woman from Puslinch was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Also on Sunday, just after 11:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Sixth Line and Lower Base Line in Milton. As a result of an investigation, a 29 year-old Toronto woman was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

