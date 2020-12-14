Halton residents are turning in drunk drivers

Drinking drivers would best stay away from Halton–citizens are blowing the whistle on DWI’s regularly. Halton police charged 7 people over the weekend with drinking-driving offences and four of them were charged as the result of citizen complaints. Two others were nabbed in a RIDE initiative and one the result of a crash.

Friday, just before 2:00 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Lakeshore Road and Locust Street in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, A 62-year old Hamilton man was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

An hour and a half laterPolice responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Third Line and Bridge Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation a Burlington woman aged 57 was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Saturday just after 9:30 pm, Halton Police officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Walkers Line and Harvester Road in Burlington. As a result of this initiative, a 35 year-old from Welland was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Sunday morning, just after 7:30 am, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and 22 Side Road in Halton Hills. As a result of an investigation, a 26 year old Bolton man was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Two hours later Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Pinedale Avenue and Appleby Line in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, a 54-year old Burlington man was charged with operation while impaired.

Sunday evening Halton Police officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Bronte Street North and Steeles Avenue in Milton. As a result of this initiative a 59 year-old woman from Puslinch was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Also on Sunday, just after 11:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Sixth Line and Lower Base Line in Milton. As a result of an investigation, a 29 year-old Toronto woman was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.