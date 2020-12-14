Burlington offering winter outdoor activities

There are plenty of opportunities to remain active outdoors this winter. The City of Burlington is set for winter fun with the opening of Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond at the Waterfront at Downtown Burlington, dedicated locations for tobogganing hills and the Outdoor Winter Play Challenge.

Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond

The outdoor ice at Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond is open as of today, Dec. 14. Located at the Waterfront at Downtown Burlington, the rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and skating is free; however, online, pre-registration is required and can be booked no more than 25-hours in advance. On Christmas Eve, the rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then closed for Christmas Day.

Online registrations are open now. To pre-register, visit burlington.ca/skating.

For up-to-date information on ice conditions at Burlington Rotary Centennial Pond, please call 905-335-7600, ext. 8587. To learn more about the pond’s features and rules, visit, burlington.ca/pond.

Outdoor Winter Play Challenge

The Outdoor Winter Play Challenge is back by popular demand and can give all participants many fun options for being active outside. This challenge will keep everyone busy with over 100 free, outdoor activities to complete. Activities range from making snow angels, going tobogganing, going for a hike or making a bird feeder. The challenge starts today, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, and ends on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit burlington.ca/playoutside.

Tobogganing

The City has designated five areas that are safe for tobogganing. They include:

• LaSalle Park, east of the parking lot

• Central Park on the hill northwest of the community garden

• Brant Hills Park, southwest of the tennis courts

• Nelson Park on the east side of park, north of the Centennial bike path

• Lowville Park on the hill at the southwest end of park. Please note, the parking lot is closed at Lowville Park until Dec. 24.

To ensure public safety, the toboggan hill at Tyandaga Golf Course is closed for this year due to nearby culvert construction work happening over the winter.

To view designated tobogganing sites and tips for safe tobogganing, please visit burlington.ca/tobogganing.

Household Rentals

With capacities of 10 people per indoor room for gyms, ice pads and meeting rooms, the City of Burlington’s household rental program is now open to families for play and recreation. As of Dec. 14, the City will be accepting bookings for Dec. 15, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021. Gyms, pools, community rooms and ice pads can be rented for 60-minute or 90-minute time slots.

Residents can view availability and book online at liveandplay.burlington.ca. Bookings are only available for Burlington residents, only one household per booking and can be made up to 24-hours before the desired time. Same-day bookings are not available and families from multiple houses cannot book or use a facility together.

This rental program is intended to give family households a chance for fun, physical activity and mental wellness. Regular Play Standards to provide a safe and enjoyable experience will apply.

For more information about renting City of Burlington facilities, visit burlington.ca/rentals.

Burlington is ranked as Canada’s best community and best place to raise a family. It is a City where people, nature and businesses thrive. As residents continue to rediscover many of their favourite spaces and activities in the city, City services may look different as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19. The City’s commitment to providing the community with essential services remains a priority. Sign up to learn more about Burlington at Burlington.ca/Enews and download the free City of Burlington app.

Said Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation Services,

“Our open spaces and parks can be used just as much in the winter as they are in the summer. All it takes is a little more planning and preparation for the cold. The Outdoor Winter Play Challenge has been very popular and we hope even more people will participate and take advantage of the free challenges. If that’s still not your idea of fun, we have lots of virtual programs and activities online or you can try out the household rental program.”