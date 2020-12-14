Another record-setting new COVID case count

Hamilton Public Health reported 150 new COVID cases today — the highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic begam with and five deaths. .The number of new cases in outbreak sites in Hamilton is soaring. Grace Villa now has 173 people testing positive—115 residents and 58 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 52 COVID cases –25 patients, 25 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 48 cases—38 residents, 9 staff and one visitor. Hospitalizations in Hamilton dropped by five to 50. Halton had 68 new cases-27 in Burlington, 15 in Milton, 22 in Oakville and four in Halton Hills. Premier Doug ford was on hand at Hamilton International Airport as the first shipment of COVID vaccine arrived overnight from Cologne

After one day of easing of new COVID cases the province reported 1940 new cases of COVID overnight and 23 deaths. Hospitalizations were up by 44 admissions to 857. There was a slight decrease in ICU patients –down to 244 from 253 the previous day. It all comes on the day when the first shipment of vaccines arrived at Hamilton International airport with Premier Doug Ford on hand to watch the precious cargo as it was unloaded and shipped to Toronto and Ottawa.