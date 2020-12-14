Man Stabbed on Hamilton Mountain Early Sunday Morning in Life-Threatening Condition

In the early hours Sunday., Hamilton Police received a 9-1-1 call for reports of a male being stabbed by unknown suspect(s) in the area of East 27th Street and Concession Street in Hamilton in the vicinity of Juravinski Hospital.

Police responded and located a 42-year-old male suffering from serious injuries. The male victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Divisional Detectives investigated throughout the day yesterday and at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

Police have spent the day canvassing the area the incident took place.

An SUV style vehicle was observed fleeing the area. There are currently no suspect descriptions.

Once video has been obtained, police hope to generate a suspect and vehicle description.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Richard Wouters at 905-546-4921.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com