New cases surge at Hamilton COVID outbreak sites

The number of new cases in outbreak sites in Hamilton is soaring. Grace Villa now has 132 people testing positive—77 residents and 55 staff. At Juravinski Hospital there are 44 COVID cases –24 patients, 18 staff and two visitors. And Shalom Village has seen 48 cases—38 residents, 9 staff and one visitor. Hamilton Public Health reported 88 new COVID cases today after yesterday posting the highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic begam with 142 cases and three deaths. There were two additional COVID-related deaths reported today. Halton had 47 new cases and three deaths. 20 of the new cases were in Milton, 15 in Burlington, 9 in Oakville and three in Halton Hills.

Earlier today Ontario reported 1,677 cases of COVID19 and 16 deaths—a drop of nearly 200 from the previous day. There were nearly 58,200 tests completed. There are 456 new cases in Toronto, 356 in Peel and 143 in York Region. There are 1,678 more resolved cases. Hospital cases showed at 813 which is down 42 cases from the previous day but weekend hospitalization figures can be unreliable. ICU cases rose by 16 to 253.