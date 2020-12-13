Drop in COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 1,677 cases of COVID19 and 16 deaths. This comes after four straight days where the new case count was in excess of 1800. There were nearly 58,200 tests completed. There are 456 new cases in Toronto, 356 in Peel and 143 in York Region. There are 1,678 more resolved cases. Hospital cases showed at 813 which is down 42 cases from the previous day but weekend hospitalization figures can be unreliable. ICU cases rose by 16 to 253.

Yesterday, Hamilton Public |Health has posted the highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic begam with 142 cases reported overnight and three deaths. The previous single day record was 109. Hospitalizations remained steady at 55 cases. The staggering number comes the day after Hamilton was exempted from moving to full lockdown along with York and Windsor Essex. In Hamilton there were new outbreaks at Ridgeview Long Term Care with one staff affected. Amica Stoney Creek also reported one staff affected. The Outbreak at Shalom Village has now affected 5 residents and seven staff. The outbreak at Juravinski Hospital has involved 16 patients, 12 staff and two visitors.

Halton had 67 new cases in yesterday’s reporting22 in each of Burlington and Milton, 21 in Oakville and two in Halton Hills. There were three additional deaths reported by Halton Public Health.