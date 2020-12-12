“Have a Nice Day:” US Supreme Court to Trump

Donald Trump isn’t the first person to learn that once Supreme Court Justices are seated, they tend to do pretty much as they see fit.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid from Texas’ attorney general — supported by President Donald Trump — to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

The court’s order, had no minority dissenting views as it dismissed the challenge; dashing Trump’s hopes of overturning election results in court, and that even the justices whom he placed there have no interest in allowing his desperate legal bids to continue.The Electoral College will convene Monday to affirm Biden’s win.

The lawsuit, brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch Trump ally, sought to sue Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin – all of which were won by Biden — and invalidate their election results.

“The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!,” Trump tweeted around midnight. Mike Gwin, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, said the decision was “no surprise.” The full text of the Supreme Court decision which appears to have been printed on a 1980’s dot-matrix printer

Multiple sources told CNN earlier this week that Trump’s legal team and inside what remains of his campaign staff have been sensing that efforts to overturn or delay the results of the election are coming to an end. White House staffers are resigning or are out the door, and members of Trump’s Cabinet have also begun meeting with their Biden administration counterparts.

First lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, has begun overseeing shipments of family furniture and art to Mar-a-Lago. And Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are in the final stages of purchasing a plot of land within a Miami enclave known for its privacy and high net worth residents.