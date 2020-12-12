Demonstrators deface Peel Police station with paint

Friday a group of protestors descended on Peel Regional Police’s 11 Division, at 3030 Erin Mills Parkway in Mississauga, to participate in a demonstration. Peel Regional Police were aware that the protest was to occur and had planned to allow the demonstration to happen peacefully. During the protest, several attendees threw paint onto the facility and surrounding grounds causing significant damage to the building. They also displayed a banner that read “killer cops work here.”

In a statement the service stated, “Peel Police supports the public’s ability to gather to voice community concerns peacefully; however, the destruction of public property and acts of violence will not be tolerated. We believe that the residents of Peel would agree with our perspective on this type of activity. :

“The public has a right to gather peacefully to express their views on social issues that are important to them, and to us as a police service. When those peaceful gatherings turn violent, or result in the destruction of property we will absolutely take action”, said Chief of Police Nishan Duraiappah. “In addition, the safety of our officers, as they committedly serve the public, is paramount to everyone in our organization so any activities or actions that are abusive or harmful to our officers, putting their safety in question, will be acted upon swiftly. We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding yesterday’s events and we are confident that we will identify and charge the persons responsible in the coming days.”

Anyone with information regarding yesterday’s events are asked to contact investigators with the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.