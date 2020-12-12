Another COVID case record shattered In Hamilton

Hamilton Public |Health has posted the highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic begam with 142 cases reported overnight and three deaths. The previous single day record was 109. Hospitalizations remained steady at 55 cases. The staggering number comes the day after Hamilton was exempted from moving to full lockdown along with York and Windsor Essex. In Hamilton there were new outbreaks at Ridgeview Long Term Care with one staff affected. Amica Stoney Creek also reported one staff affected. The Outbreak at Shalom Village has now affected 5 residents and seven staff. The outbreak at Juravinski Hospital has involved 16 patients, 12 staff and two visitors.

Halton had 67 new cases overnight-22 in each of Burlington and Milton, 21 in Oakville and two in Halton Hills. There were three additional deaths reported by Halton Public Health.

The local COVID case count comes as Ontario is reporting 1,873 cases of COVID19 and nearly 65,300 tests completed. 17 deaths were reported. Locally, there are 522 new cases in Toronto, 436 in Peel, 185 in York Region and 109 in Hamilton. There are 1,918 more resolved cases. Hospitalizations rose sharply to 855 cases- up 47 from the previous day. 237 of those patients are in ICU