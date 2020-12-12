Another 1800-plus day for new COVID cases in Ontario, Hamilton sets single-day record

Ontario is reporting 1,873 cases of COVID19 and nearly 65,300 tests completed. 17 deaths were reported. Locally, there are 522 new cases in Toronto, 436 in Peel, 185 in York Region and 109 in Hamilton. There are 1,918 more resolved cases. Hospitalizations rose sharply to 855 cases- up 47 from the previous day. 237 of those patients are in ICU

On a day after Hamilton learned it was not going into further lockdown lockdown, Hamilton Public health reported the largest single day total of new COVID cases with 109 There was one COVID-related death reported. Hospitalizations were on the rise again with 55 cases reported– up eight from the previous day.

In Halton 47 new cases were reported. There were two deaths reported by Halton Public Health. Hospitalization is Halton sat at 45 cases , up 8 from the previous day.