Record number of COVID deaths as new cases ease slightly

Ontario set a new single day record for deaths since the beginning of the second wave of COVID19 with 45 deaths reported. That came amid 1848 new cases which was down from[jb1] the previous days record-setting 1983 cases. Hospitalizations declined by 21 cases to 808, but ICU patients rose by seven to 235. There were nearly 63,100 tests completed bringing the positivity rate to just below 3 percent.. Locally, there are 469 new cases in Toronto, 386 in Peel, 205 in York Region and 106 in Windsor-Essex County. There are 1,753 more resolved cases.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 81 new COVID cases as of yesterday at 3PM and five deaths. There are 47 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There were four new outbreaks reported overnight –one at Alexander Place involving one staff member, another at All Tool Manufacturing where three staff tested positive, another at Sterling Honda involving four staff and an outbreak At Shalom Village where three staff and one resident tested positive.

Halton reported 75 new cases of COVID, up 13 from the previous day. There were 29 new cases reported in each of Oakville and Milton, 18 in Burlington and six in Halton Hills. There was also one death reported. Hospitalizations in Halton were down two to 37 and in Hamilton, also down by two cases to 47.

