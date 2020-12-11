Only 25 new COVID cases reported in Hamilton

On a day when the city was holding its breath to see if it was headed into a further lockdown, Hamilton reported a big drop in new COVID cases with 27 persons testing positive. That is the lowest number of new cases reported in Hamilton in more than a week. There were two COVID-related deaths reported. Hospitalizations were on the rise again with 55 cases reported– up eight from the previous day.

Ontario set a new single day record for deaths since the beginning of the second wave of COVID19 with 45 deaths reported. That came amid 1848 new cases which was down from[jb1] the previous days record-setting 1983 cases. Hospitalizations declined by 21 cases to 808, but ICU patients rose by seven to 235. There were nearly 63,100 tests completed bringing the positivity rate to just below 3 percent.. Locally, there are 469 new cases in Toronto, 386 in Peel, 205 in York Region and 106 in Windsor-Essex County. There are 1,753 more resolved cases.