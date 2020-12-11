New look Bulldog Jersey unveiled

The Hamilton Bulldogs have unveiled a new third jersey with the hope of starting 2021 with a clean slate and a new look.

Hamilton Bulldogs President & General Manager Steve Staios said, “we wanted this to represent our city and our team moving into 2021 on a clean slate”. The challenges of 2020 have been numerous and has affected everyone in our community and as we look towards new opportunities in 2021 the Bulldogs are excited to embrace a new canvas, new beginnings and a readiness to shake things up. Staios continued “we wanted to have something really exciting for the fans in 2021”.

In as release the Bulldogs noted, “Our Stealth jerseys will represent our philosophy on and off the ice, characterizing our swiftness, velocity and strategy be it for plays, decisions or new opportunities. We decided to try something new in this design and use black & white sublimation and rather than restricted to one colour we’ve got the static grey & white combo to trim this Stealth look.

Bulldogs’ fans have embraced our standing Bulldog logo, which you’ve seen as a patch on our shoulders, on our warm-up jerseys and on hats, shirts, sweaters and more. With the support for this logo, we decided it was time to make it the face of one of our main jerseys. As a nod to our past, our helmets will carry a logo from the AHL Bulldogs era, saluting those who came before us and laid the groundwork for our Championship success.”

Steve Staios also moved to to calm fears surrounding thecurrent popular Throwback Hamilton Tigers era third jersey stating, “Don’t worry, I know how much you love the Hamilton Tigers jerseys, they will still be with us moving forward”.

Key members of the 2018 OHL Championship team Nick Caamano & 2nd captain in franchise history MacKenzie Entwistle were part of unveiling the new look for the team, feeling it was their duty to pass the torch to the next group of Champions the Bulldogs are developing.

Bulldogs fans can purchase the new Stealth jerseys http://www.bulldogsshop.com/ right in time for Christmas!