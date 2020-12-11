McMaster has added some new stricter COVID screening protocols

Hamilton remains in the red zone under the province’s COVID-19 framework, but the city’s Medical Officer of Health has imposed new increased restrictions which impact McMaster students, faculty and staff.

These new local regulations — which largely effect retail operations, malls and workplaces — are being introduced to help curb the spread of the virus in the community.

The most significant impact for those coming to McMaster will be a new active screening that is required every time someone comes to campus to work, attend classes or use any campus facility effective December 7th.

As these new protocols are introduced, it’s important that faculty ensure their students are aware, supervisors inform their employees, and researchers let everyone in their lab know about the changes.

Staff and students will be required to do the online training: The mandatory COVID-19 Awareness training is available in Mosaic. Training must be completed once in advance of coming to campus.

Wear a mask: Masks are mandatory for all indoor spaces on campus.

Follow signs and keep physically distanced: Clear, easy to read signage throughout campus signals appropriate physical distancing and room capacities.

Use the COVID-19 reporting tool: If you or anyone on your team has tested positive for COVID, has symptoms or has come into contact with a confirmed case of COVID, use the tool in Mosaic to help McMaster take appropriate safety actions.

McMaster continues to ask anyone who can work from home to do so. While there continues to be provision for extraordinary circumstances for working on campus that must first be approved by supervisors, please limit wherever possible the number of approved employees accessing McMaster facilities.

Since Monday all persons who either work at McMaster or study in person must complete the province’s COVID-19 screening app within one hour of attending campus or a McMaster facility. This must be done before entering the workplace or classroom. The screening tool is also available on the McMaster Safety App.

After completing the screening, participants are require to notify the university either supervisor if staff, or department head if a student informing them if you have passed or not passed the screening for the day. If you have passed, you are then able to enter the workplace.

Those do not pass the screening test are not permitted to enter campus and should self isolate and seek assessment and testing.

For more details https://covid19.mcmaster.ca/