Hamilton Health Sciences listed as a top Canadian research hospital

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) has once again been named among the top four research hospitals in Canada.

HHS ranked fourth in Canada’s Top 40 Research Hospitals 2020 by Research Infosource Inc., an independent, leading source of ranking information on Canadian research hospitals, universities, colleges and corporations. Each year, it releases results on the top 40 research hospitals in the country, based on total research spending. Earlier this week Research Infosource listed McMaster University as the top research university in Canada.

“HHS has been holding strong in the top four for the past seven years,” says Dr. Ted Scott, vice president of research and chief innovation officer for HHS. “This ranking further establishes HHS as a leader in health research investment nationally and internationally.”

In a separate category for Canada’s 19 large hospital systems, HHS earned a place in the `Winners Circle’ by ranking third in hospital intensity, which represents research spending as a portion of total institution spending. The Winners Circle celebrates top hospitals in large, medium and small size categories.

HHS also ranked in the top half of large hospital systems for researcher intensity, placing seventh. This category represents HHS researchers’ ability to attract a high level of investment.

“HHS is conducting groundbreaking research across the hospital system,” says Scott. “We see potential to improve our rankings in this category as we continue to attract more and more investment in cutting-edge research.”

Fiscal 2019 was a solid year for health system research spending, with gains strong across the board, says Ron Freedman, CEO, Research Infosource, adding, “Another great year for Hamilton Health Sciences. Fourth in the country in research spending and third nationally in large institution research intensity. A solid performance from a solid organization.”

Toronto’s University Health Network was the top research spender with $408.3 million of research

spending, followed by Hospital for Sick Children ($254.1 million), McGill University Health Centre ($203.7 million), Hamilton Health Sciences ($184.7 million) and Vancouver Coastal Health Authority ($181.0 million).