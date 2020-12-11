Hamilton gets another $6 Million to pay COVID Bills

A day after Ontario mayors announced they need more cash to help pay for the additional costs related to the COVID vaccination program Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook announced that the City of Hamilton will receive an additional $6,395,900 in social services relief funding.

The discretionary funding can be used to improve the delivery of critical services, protect homeless shelter staff and residents, renovate and purchase shelter facilities, add to rent banks, create longer-term housing solutions and support plans to prepare for potential future outbreaks and/or emergencies.

“Our government is responding to the ongoing needs of COVID-19 by providing more flexible funding to keep our vulnerable citizens safe,” said MPP Skelly. “We know that COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of having a place to call home, and this additional funding will help ensure everyone can find – and keep – a safe and secure roof over their head.”

The Ontario government is allocating an additional $120 million across the province to help municipalities and Indigenous community partners protect vulnerable people during COVID-19. This investment builds upon the second phase of social services relief funding announced this fall.

Today’s announcement is part of the government’s $510 million investment through the Social Services Relief Fund to help protect the health and safety of vulnerable people across the province.

QUICK FACTS:

In March, Ontario launched the Social Services Relief Fund with an initial allocation of $148 million to help protect the health and safety of vulnerable people during COVID-19.

In October, over $241 million was allocated to municipalities and Indigenous community partners to help improve shelters and create opportunities for longer-term housing.