Assaulted clerk, pedaled away

The Hamilton Police BEAR Unit continues to investigate a commercial store robbery that occurred in late November. If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the robbery, you are asked to contact police.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, shortly after 10:00 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to the Easy Home located at 869 Barton St East, Hamilton for a robbery. Once on scene, officers learned the suspect had fled prior to their arrival.

Through continued investigation, police learned a lone male entered the store and approached the counter. The suspect had a brief conversation with the clerk and when the clerk turned their back, the suspect proceeded behind the counter and assaulted the clerk. The suspect then grabbed several items and fled on a green bicycle.

No weapon was used and the employee was not physically injured

Investigators from the BEAR Unit are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the investigation.

SUSPECT

Male

Light complexion

Medium build

Black zip-up sweater with a yellow logo on the front

Black baseball hat

Dark blue jeans

Black COVID mask

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker 905-546-8938 or Acting Staff Sergeant Frank DeVuono 905-546-2991 of the B.E.A.R. Unit. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.