Walked out of Maplehurst, straight to a break and enter

​Tuesday, just before 5:30 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a residence in the area of Wilson Drive and Willow Avenue in Milton, for a report of break and enter that had just occurred. A male suspect had entered the residence through the front door and was confronted by the home owner. The suspect fled on foot and was arrested by HRPS officers a short distance away.

Olusegun Onidare (28) of no fixed address was charged with:

Break and Enter with Intent

Investigation determined that Onidare had been released from Maplehurst Correctional Complex a few hours earlier on December 8, 2020.

Onidare was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Darren Joyce of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2476.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​