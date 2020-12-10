The Bay Observer

Walked out of Maplehurst, straight to a break and enter

by
December 10, 2020

​Tuesday, just before 5:30 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a residence in the area of Wilson Drive and Willow Avenue in Milton, for a report of break and enter that had just occurred.  A male suspect had entered the residence through the front door and was confronted by the home owner.  The suspect fled on foot and was arrested by HRPS officers a short distance away.

Olusegun Onidare (28) of no fixed address was charged with:

Break and Enter with Intent

Investigation determined that Onidare had been released from Maplehurst Correctional Complex a few hours earlier on December 8, 2020.

Onidare was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Detective Darren Joyce of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext 2476.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.  “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.​

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top