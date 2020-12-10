Record number of new COVID cases in Ontario, again

Ontario is reporting 1,983 cases of #COVID19 which is new single-day record. The province also set a new single day record for testing with over 61,800 tests completed. There were 35 deaths reported which matches the highest number of daily deaths since the second wave began.Locally, there are 515 new cases in Peel, 496 in Toronto and 208 in York Region, which means there were 764 new cases outside of the immediate Toronto area. There are 1,804 more resolved cases. The strain on the hospital system continues to be a worrisome trend. There are now 829 COVID patients in the province’s hospitals and 228 are in ICU beds.

Between Hamilton and Halton Region the number of new COVID19 cases dropped by nearly 30 cases from the previous day in the most recent report. Hamilton was up two cases to 77 but Halton was down by 30 to 62. Hamilton’s hospital count is up to 49 cases. There were no new deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health. In Halton three deaths were reported. There are 39 COVID patients in Halton Hospitals.