Party’s over for suspected crook who had good taste in cars

A Hamilton man out on probation, has been arrested by Hamilton Police after a crazy crime spree involving three stolen motor vehicles and commercial break-ins to businesses in the City of Hamilton.

On October 26, 2020, a Pontiac Vibe motor vehicle was stolen in the east end of Hamilton by a lone male. On October 27, 2020, the Pontiac Vibe was used during an entry by a lone male at a hair salon located on the east mountain of Hamilton. A cash register was stolen during this entry. On October 29, 2020, the Pontiac Vibe was used in a second entry to a restaurant in Waterdown. Once again, cash was stolen from the cash register. The Pontiac Vibe was later recovered by Hamilton Police.

On November 14, 2020, a 2019 Volvo XC90, valued at $70,000.00 was stolen from a parking lot in Ancaster. On November 16, 2020, a male was observed operating the vehicle. Surveillance cameras captured the male exiting the vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered.

On December 4, 2020, a lone male attended a used car dealership in the east end of Hamilton. He entered an unlocked grey 2007 Lexus E350 which was owned by the dealership. The male was able to start the vehicle and fled the dealership. The vehicle was valued at $9000.00

Later on in the evening of December 4, 2020, the male attended a lighting store on Rymal Road in the stolen Lexus and attempted to gain entry to the store. The male was confronted by the storeowner and fled the area.

The male then attended a gas station in Flamborough with the stolen Lexus and smashed the glass doors open. A cash register and merchandise were stolen from the store.

On December 5, 2020 in the early morning hours, the male attended another lighting store in Stoney Creek and smashed the front door. While inside, the male stole the cash register and fled in the stolen Lexus.

The male then continued on to a window installation business in Stoney Creek. The male attempted to smash open the doors to the business but was confronted by the business owner on site. The male managed to escape once again and fled in the stolen Lexus.

Later on in the morning of December 5, 2020, the male attended a variety store on the west mountain of Hamilton. The male smashed the glass doors open and stole the cash register and store merchandise. The male fled the scene in the stolen Lexus. The stolen Lexus was located and recovered by Police on December 7, 2020.

Through investigation, a Hamilton man was identified as the culprit and on Tuesday December 8, 2020, the man was arrested leaving a residence associated to him in east Hamilton. He has been charged with several offences and remains in police custody.

ARRESTED

CHARGES

Frederick YENSEN, 43-years-of-age from Hamilton

Break & Enter Commit Theft x 5

Break & Enter with Intent x1

Attempt Break & Enter x1

Theft Under $5000 x 2

Theft Over $5000 x 1

Possession Stolen Property Under $5000 x 3

Possession Stolen Property Over $5000 x 2

Drive while Disqualified

Failing To Comply with Probation order x 11

Anyone with additional information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Service BEAR Unit Investigators – Detective Constable Adam Krasulja at (905) 546-8935 or Acting Detective Sergeant Frank De Vuono at (905) 546-8937.