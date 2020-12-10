Inner City Health Centre gets new lease on life

Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre will get a new home to provide health and well-being services to people living in Hamilton’s core.

Making the announcement, Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly noted, “Over the years the Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre has helped and improved the lives of thousands of inner city residents. This $15.4 million investment in a redeveloped Community Health Centre will continue to support a healthier inner city community in Hamilton.”

As part of this project, the current Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre will be relocated and reconstructed at a new site. The new centre will be designed to create a sense of belonging and will ensure that clients and families have access to all of their services in one location, including medical examinations, oral health, chiropody and counselling. Community partners will also be able to use the counselling and meeting spaces for support groups, a community kitchen, other partner services and community initiatives.

Said Minister of Health Christine Elliott. “Once complete, this new state-of-the-art facility will provide the people of Hamilton and surrounding areas with improved access to the care and programs they need, and support Hamilton Urban Core’s efforts to deliver that care.”

“The downtown community in Hamilton and the clients of Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre are looking forward to having a building that is a vibrant community hub, a Centre that fosters a sense of belonging and encourages a culture of collaboration and above all, facilitates holistic health and wellbeing,” said Nhlaloenhle ‘Nala’ Ndawana, Interim Executive Director, Hamilton Urban Core Community Health Centre. “The Board, staff and volunteers of the Core are excited to finally start on this important work of building a new home for our clients. We will continue to provide excellent quality care, with programs and services that are inclusive, barrier free and address the needs of the most marginalized and ensuring that no one in our community is left behind.”