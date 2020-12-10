Hamilton Port is the first on Great Lakes to offer liquid natural gas refueling for ships

It’s another first for the Port of Hamilton. Yesterday, for the first time ever on the Great Lakes, a marine vessel refueled with liquefied natural gas (LNG). Carrying a load of asphalt, the MV Damia Desgagnés docked at the Port of Hamilton’s Pier 22 to refuel before departing for Detroit. As a result of a new partnership between the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority and REV LNG, marine vessels will now be able to refuel with liquefied natural gas during any stopover at Hamilton Port. This is a major milestone in the energy evolution of the Great Lakes marine shipping industry, which is looking for new ways to reduce GHGs and advance environmental goals.

“As a founding member of the Green Marine program, we are always looking for new ways to support improved environmental performance. This offering to our shipping customers will keep HOPA at the forefront,” said Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority CEO Ian Hamilton. “We look forward to continuing to find new ways to support improving air quality, reducing GHGs, and working collaboratively with Canadian and U.S. marine and energy sector partners to help accelerate the adoption of LNG, and spur further fuel innovations. It also aligns with HOPA’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2025.”

LNG is a cleaner alternative to conventional oil-based bunker fuel, which can achieve GHG reductions in the entire well-to-wake lifecycle by up to 21 per cent [Life Cycle GHG Emission Study on the Use of LNG as Marine Fuel, Sphera for SEA-LNG 2019]. It also improves air quality by eliminating 100 per cent of sulfur (SOX), 90 per cent of NOX and all particulate matter.

In 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) set out new targets for marine fleets to cut GHG emissions (or carbon intensity per ton of cargo moved) by 40 per cent by 2030, and by 70 per cent by 2050. Shipping is a backbone of the global economy, and 90 per cent of world trade travels via ship on waterways across the globe.

Currently, the only LNG capacity at ports in Canada exists along the west coast in BC and the St Lawrence River in Montreal and Quebec City.

To learn more, visit: www.hopaports.ca