Continuing high local COVID cases as province sets new record

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 81 new COVID cases today and five deaths. There are 47 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There were four new outbreaks reported overnight –one at Alexander Place involving one staff member, another at All Tool Manufacturing where three staff tested positive, another at Sterling Honda involving four staff and an outbreak At Shalom Village where three staff and one resident tested positive.

Halton reported 75 new cases of COVID, up 13 from the previous day. There were 29 new cases reported in each of Oakville and Milton, 18 in Burlington and six in Halton Hills. There was also one death reported. Hospitalizations in Halton were down two to 37.

Meanwhile the province reported 1,983 cases of COVID19 which is new single-day record. The province also set a new single day record for testing with over 61,800 tests completed. There were 35 deaths reported which matches the highest number of daily deaths since the second wave began. Locally, there are 515 new cases in Peel, 496 in Toronto and 208 in York Region, which means there were 764 new cases outside of the immediate Toronto area. There are 1,804 more resolved cases. The strain on the hospital system continues to be a worrisome trend. There are now 829 COVID patients in the province’s hospitals and 228 are in ICU beds.