Hamilton-Halton New COVID cases eased from previous day

Between Hamilton and Halton Region the number of new COVID19 cases dropped by nearly 30 cases from yesterday. Hamilton was up two cases to 77 but Halton was down by 30 to 62. Hamilton’s hospital count is up to 49 cases. There were no new deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health. In Halton three deaths were reported. There are 39 COVID patients in Halton Hospitals.

Ontario reported 1,890 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Of the new cases logged on Wednesday, 517 were in Toronto, 471 were in Peel Region and 187 were in York Region.

Eleven of the 28 deaths confirmed by officials on Wednesday were among residents of Ontario’s long-term care system. The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now 3,836.

For the first time in a long while the province reported more recovered cases than new cases with 1,924 more cases resolved as of Wednesday.

811 people are currently in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those patients, 221 are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 129 of those 221 patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. Last month, the Ontario government said that once there are more than 300 patients in the ICU units it becomes impossible to handle the regular surgical workload..

There were 48,546 tests completed in the since yesterdays report. The province’s testing positivity rate is at least 4.4 per cent, down from five per cent on Tuesday.