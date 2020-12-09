Halton Police bust suspected purse snatchers

The Halton Regional Police have arrested and laid charges against one male and one female in relation to a series of purse thefts in the City of Burlington and Town of Oakville.

Between August and October of 2020, these thieves targeted older adult females shopping in grocery stores and retail spaces. These thieves waited for the victims to lose sight of their purses then proceeded to steal them before fleeing the scene. ​

In two of the incidents, thieves attempted to use the stolen credit cards for cash withdrawals at local banks. The estimated loss is projected to be over $10,000 including purses, cash, cell phones, key fobs and personal items.

Investigation by the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau led to the charges against the following individuals;

Zaneta STOJKOVA (39 year old female from Brampton)

Theft Under $5,000 (7 counts)

Fraud Under $5,000 (2 counts)

Use of Disguise with Intent

Breach of Probation

Rene STOJKA (39 year old male from Brampton)

Theft Under $5,000 (4 counts)

Fraud Under $5,000

Fail to Comply with Release Order

On December 4th 2020, Investigators from Burlington and Oakville executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Brampton. As a result; the following items were seized (photo attached):

12 Purses

Various Items of Clothing used to Disguise

Various perfumes

2 Cellular Telephones

$700.00 in Canadian, American and European Currency

Both STOJKOVA and STOJKA were held for a bail hearing.

The public is reminded to reduce their risk when shopping and only bring your driver’s licence, health card and a few financial cards. Protect your personal identification number at all times and use TAP whenever possible. Don’t let your belongings out of sight and become distracted while shopping.

Any fraudulent activity on your financial cards should be reported immediately to your bank and to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Derek Gray of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau – Older Adult Abuse Investigator at 905-825-4747 ext. 2344.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.