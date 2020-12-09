City launches “Winter in Hamilton” program to promote safe outdoor activities this winter

Hamilton has launched a new “Winter in Hamilton” program, which is an online collection of winter activities, sports and other safe things for residents to do outside in Hamilton this winter.

While Public Health is continuing to encourage residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside the home and to limit close contact with those they don’t live with, it’s still important to find ways to keep up with physical health and mental wellbeing.

“Winter in Hamilton” features dozens of safe opportunities for getting outdoors and exercising this winter. Residents can visit www.hamilton.ca/winter to access an extensive list of all kinds of activities that are (or will become) available this winter.

The City will continue adding to this list as more activities become available, however right now there is information on:

• Outdoor skating

• Tobogganing

• Maintained trails for skiing, snowshoeing, walking, hiking and more

• Parks and play structures

• Golf courses (winter golf, maintained trails and open fields)

• Escarpment stairs

• And more…

While the risk of transmission is lower outdoors, Public Health is providing residents with the following advice when participating in winter activities safely:

• Enjoy these activities with those you live with. For example, when skiing, only share chairlifts/T-bars with people you live with.

• Keep a 2 metre distance from those you do not live with.

• Wear a face covering/mask when indoors or when physical distancing is not possible outdoors – masks are strongly encouraged at our outdoor skating rinks and while tobogganing

• Choose less popular locations if using public spaces for activities.

• If spaces are crowded, come back later or choose a different activity/location.

• Carpool only with those you live with.

• Avoid sharing food or drinks.

• Bring hand sanitizer to clean hands frequently, especially after touching rental equipment, commonly touched surfaces, and before/after eating.

• Remember the usual winter activity safety tips such as wearing helmets, dressing warmly, etc.

Quote:

“During these difficult times it is important we take care of our mental and physical health. That’s why I am pleased to see the launch of “Winter in Hamilton”, a list of outdoor activities for community members to safely enjoy throughout the winter months. From our many trails, skating rinks and tobogganing hills, there is something for everyone to safely experience the outdoors. Hamilton, please ensure precautions including physical distancing and proper hand hygiene are followed during these activities so we can all enjoy the winter season while keeping the risk of virus transmission low.”

– Mayor Fred Eisenberger

For more information click here www.hamilton.ca/winter