Burlington Foundation Delivers 2nd Round of Emergency Community Support

Today, Burlington Foundation announced it has awarded $141,000 in funding to 10 charities through the second round of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada. Echoing the previous round, this funding supports charities who are addressing critical needs affecting vulnerable community members in Burlington greatly impacted by COVID-19. Through the first round, the Foundation was pleased to deliver $335,370 to 18 front-line charities serving Burlington, bringing the total funding delivered between Rounds 1 and 2 to over $476,000.

With the second wave of Covid-19 striking communities and driving an unrelenting demand for emergency relief, the second round of the ECSF has been a critical way that support has continued to flow to charities serving our most vulnerable. Established by the Government of Canada as a $350 million fund in May, the fund has been implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, in partnership with local foundations across the country, the Canadian Red Cross and United Way Centraide Canada.

“It is anticipated that one-third of charities may not survive the financial destruction of this pandemic,” says Colleen Mulholland, President and CEO of Burlington Foundation. “That distressing potential reflects why Burlington Foundation continues to monitor community closely and is committed to bringing vital, rapid relief to our charities and the most vulnerable community members they serve.”

Charities Awarded Round 2 Funding:

Art Gallery of Burlington $20,000

The Darling Home for Kids $5,000

Dare to Be You $20,000

Food for Life $20,000

Halton Food for Thought $16,000

Learning Disabilities Association of Halton-Hamilton $15,000

Restorations Second Stage Homes $20,000

Open Doors of St. Christopher’s $6,000

St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Palermo $7,000

The Willow Foundation $12,000