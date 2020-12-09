Almost 1,900 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 1,890 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Of the new cases logged on Wednesday, 517 were in Toronto, 471 were in Peel Region and 187 were in York Region.

Eleven of the 28 deaths confirmed by officials on Wednesday were among residents of Ontario’s long-term care system. The province’s COVID-19 death toll is now 3,836.

For the first time in a long while the province reported more recovered cases than new cases with

1,924 more cases resolved as of Wednesday.

811 people are currently in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those patients, 221 are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 129 of those 221 patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. Last month, the Ontario government said that once there are more than 300 patients in the ICU units it becomes impossible to handle the regular surgical workload..

There were 48,546 tests completed in the since yesterdays report. The province’s testing positivity rate is at least 4.4 per cent, down from five per cent on Tuesday.

Currently, 54,613 tests remain under investigation in the province.