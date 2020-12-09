Brott Music Festival Launches Online Streaming Platform

The Brott Music Festival are launching ‘Brott To You’, an online video streaming platform where audiences can experience the Brott Music Festival from the comfort and safety of home.

Most industries have taken a major hit due to the COVID 19 pandemic, but the arts are one of the most affected. Without any way to safely hold in-person concerts, music organizations have had to innovate, finding ways to safely share their gifts with the community and create performance opportunities for many partnering professional musicians.

The Brott Music Festival, which was established in 1988 and is the largest non-profit orchestral music festival in Canada, is joining the many orchestras across Canada offering an online version of their programming this year. On December 14th, 2020, they will launch ‘Brott To You’. This will give audiences the chance to purchase access to high-quality concert recordings and special virtual events featuring the National Academy Orchestra and acclaimed soloists and partners from across Canada and beyond.

Handel’s Messiah, the holiday classic which has become a must-see Christmas tradition for the Brott Festival, will be the first concert to premiere on the platform.

Coming December 14th, 2020, the performance will feature the National Academy Orchestra with conductor Boris Brott. A quartet of soloists and the acclaimed Arcady Chorus will join the orchestra to proclaim the start of the holiday season. Featuring soprano Shantelle Przybylo, mezzo-soprano Andrea Ludwig, tenor Bud Roach, and baritone David John Pike, the premiere event will also feature an exclusive, live, virtual Q&A with Boris Brott. After the special premiere event on December 14th, 2020, the concert will be available to view online until January 1st, 2021.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ will soon be joined on the platform by a whole slate of other world-class orchestral concert experiences. This will include a recording of Vivaldi’s ever-popular ‘The Four Seasons’ which was captured live this summer at Sue Ann Staff Winery in Jordan, Niagara.

Brott has also partnered with Sue Ann Staff Winery to put together various themed wine gift packs, which audiences can purchase for socially-distant pick-up or delivery and enjoy during their virtual concert experience. These wine packages can be purchased separately from Sue Ann Staff winery and are not included in the ticket price for concerts. Visit https://www.sue-annstaff.com/collections/brott-music-festival-wine-packs to browse the options!

“We are thrilled to have you join us! Messiah is musical magic. It will touch your soul.”, said Brott. “We need this inspiration now to encourage us as we see this pandemic challenge through and look forward to singing Hallelujah all physically together next year.”

As COVID 19 continues to challenge the artistic community, the Brott Festival encourages music lovers from across the country to engage with their social media and website to stay up-date on upcoming live streams, virtual concerts, and more that will be ‘Brott To You’ soon.

For more information https://brottmusic.com