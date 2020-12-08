The Lou Marsh trophy will be shared by winners Alphonso Davies and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in 2020.

Alphonso Davies from Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team has been named the 2020 Canadian Player of the Year presented by Allstate. Davies wins the national award for the second time in three seasons after a record-setting year in which he won five club trophies with world renowned FC Bayern München including his first UEFA Champions League title.

Davies was named the 2019-20 Bundesliga Rookie of the Season and was shortlisted as a nominee for the UEFA Team of the Year, the UEFA Defender of the Year, and Tuttosport’s prestigious Golden Boy Award for U-21 players. Across the calendar year, he was part of FC Bayern’s streaks of 23 consecutive wins (16 February to 24 September 2020) and 32 undefeated matches (11 December 2019 to 24 September 2020), which included the 2019-20 Bundesliga title through 27 June, the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) on 4 July, the UEFA Champions League title on 23 August, and UEFA Super Cup title on 24 September. He lifted his fifth trophy of the year on 30 September when FC Bayern won Germany’s DFL-Supercup.

Duvernay-Tardif, 29, started his year as a guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes all the way to a Super Bowl win, only the ninth Canadian-born player, and only the fourth non-kicker or punter born in Canada, to win the Super Bowl. “Being at the frontline during this off-season has given me a different perspective on the pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote. “I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love.If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.” Instead of his multi-million dollars contract Divernay-Tardif will collect opt-out play of $150,000.