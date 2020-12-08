Halton posts large surge in new COVID cases

Halton Public Health is reporting 92 new cases of COVOD 19 34 more than the previous day’s report. There were no new fatalities reported and hospitalization dropped slightly from 44 to 40. Of the new cases Oakville and Milton accounted for the majority—Oakville with 31 new cases and Milton with 30. Burlington had 21 new cases and Halton Hills 10.

Hamilton’s COVID count was down by 15 from Monday with 75 cases reported. There was one death. Hospitalizations rose by two cases to 48.

Provincially, Ontario is reporting 1,676 cases of COVID19 which is a big improvement over three straight record=setting days. However testing was down to nearly 39,200 tests completed which could account for the drop in new cases detected.. There were 10 deaths, recorded, again an improvement over the previous seven day average of 19. Hospitalizations continued to soar with 69 new cases , bringing the provincial total to 795. ICU patients are now up to 219 which is placing strain on existing hospital elective surgeries. Locally, there are 588 new cases in Toronto, 349 in Peel and 141 in York Region. There are 1,549 more resolved cases.