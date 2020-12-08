Big drop in new COVID cases, but testing also down

Ontario is reporting 1,676 cases of COVID19 which is a big improvement over three straight record=setting days. However testing was down to nearly 39,200 tests completed which could account for the drop in new cases detected.. There were 10 deaths, recorded, again an improvement over the previous seven day average of 19. Hospitalizations continued to soar with 69 new cases , bringing the provincial total to 795. ICU patients are now up to 219 which is placing strain on existing hospital elective surgeries. Locally, there are 588 new cases in Toronto, 349 in Peel and 141 in York Region. There are 1,549 more resolved cases.

Hamilton Public Health at last report had 90 new COVID 19 cases, up from 72 yesterday, but below the record 108 cases reported Saturday. There were no new outbreaks reported but there more people have died in Hamilton. Hospitalization shows a big spike, mostly at Hamilton Health Sciences which now has 39 CIVID patients. St Joseph’s Healthcare has 7 cases bringing the total in Hamilton hospitals to 46 which is 17 more than yesterday. Halton reported 58 new cases, 24 of them in Milton, 19 in Burlington, 15 in Oakville and two in Halton Hills. Hamilton and Halton will have a new report this afternoon.