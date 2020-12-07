New COVID case record for third straight day

Ontario set a new single day COVID case count with 1925 testing positive up by one from Sundays’ report and 66 more than Friday’s count which itself was a record. There were 26 deaths recorded across the province. Hospitalization continues to climb, now sitting at 725 cases and the strain on Intensive Care beds continues with 213 patients now in ICU.

As of yesterday, Hamilton and Halton bucked the provincial trend which saw an all-time record number of new COVID cases. Hamilton reported 72 new cases after tying a one day record on Saturday with 108 new cases. Four people died, according to Hamilton Public Health. In Halton new cases were 54 down ten cases from the previous day. Five deaths were recorded in Halton.