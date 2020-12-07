Local COVID cases rise: Big spike in hospitalizations

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 90 new COVID 19 cases, up from 72 yesterday, but below the record 108 cases reported Saturday. There were no new outbreaks reported but there more people have died in Hamilton. Hospitalization shows a big spike, mostly at Hamilton Health Sciences which now has 39 CIVID patients. St Joseph’s Healthcare has 7 cases bringing the total in Hamilton hospitals to 46 which is 17 more than yesterday. Halton reported 58 new cases, 24 of them in Milton, 19 in Burlington, 15 in Oakville and two in Halton Hills

All this comes as Ontario set a new single day COVID case count with 1925 testing positive up by one from Sundays’ report and 66 more than Friday’s count which itself was a record. There were 26 deaths recorded across the province. Hospitalization continues to climb, now sitting at 725 cases and the strain on Intensive Care beds continues with 213 patients now in ICU.