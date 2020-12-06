Worst day yet for new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting an all time single-day high for new COVID cases with 1924 testing positive on more than 59,000 tests completed over the past day. There were 15 deaths reported. There are 701 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals and there are 204 patients in ICU beds.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,794, up from 1,548 one week ago.

Of the new cases reported today, 568 are in Toronto, 477 are in Peel Region, and 249 are in York Region.

Yesterday Hamilton recorded 108 new cases of COVID, equaling the worst day of new COVID counts since the second wave of the pandemic began. Despite the surge, there were no new fatalities recorded in Hamilton or in Halton. There are 29 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There have been three outbreaks. The Juravinski Hospital reported 6 patients and two staff tested positive, St Mark’s Elementary School had one student and one staff infected, and the Wellington Nursing Home reported one staff testing positive. Grace Villa continues to be the most critical of the outbreaks with 38 residents and 30 staff having tested positive.

Halton recorded 64 cases- a drop of 11 from the previous day. Oakville accounted for 21 cases, Milton and Burlington with 18 each and Halton Hills with seven. There are 34 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.