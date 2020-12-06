Who killed Jeff Johnson? One year later Hamilton Police want to know.

On December 6, 2019, at approximately 6 a.m., Jeff Johnson was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects as he exited his West 4th St house and approached his car to go to work.

Major Crime Unit Detectives have yet to determine why Jeff was killed but know the person or persons responsible conducted surveillance on Jeff leading up to his death. The individuals used a vehicle similar to a 2016 Honda Accord Sport or V6 Touring Model. Video and images were released at the time and this vehicle remains outstanding.

Jeff Johnson’s background has been extensively investigated and a potential motive for his murder has not been identified. This is unique. Detectives continue to consider that Jeff was the wrong target. Although it is clear surveillance was conducted on Jeff, it is unknown whether those responsible knew who Jeff was.

Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance in this case. Jeff had a wife and four children. He is deeply missed by his family and they deserve answers. Hamilton Police want the person or persons responsible for killing Jeff to be held accountable.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact Detective David Brewster of the Major Crime Unit at 905-546-4067. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477.