Regional COVID cases down but 9 deaths reported

Hamilton and Halton bucked the provincial trend which saw an all-time record number of new COVID cases. Hamilton reported 72 new cases after tying a one day record on Saturday with 108 new cases. Four people died, according to Hamilton Public Health. In Halton new cases were 54 down ten cases from the previous day. Five deaths were recorded in Halton.

As mentioned, Ontario reported an all time single-day high for new COVID cases with 1924 testing positive on more than 59,000 tests completed over the past day. There were 15 deaths reported. There are 701 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals and there are 204 patients in ICU beds.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,794, up from 1,548 one week ago.

Of the new cases reported today, 568 are in Toronto, 477 are in Peel Region, and 249 are in York Region.