MPP Randy Hillier says son was tased in bar fracas

Randy Hillier, the independent MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, says his son, Clayton, was tasered by an OPP officer after police threw his brother to the ground.

In a statement, OPP said members of the Lanark detachment responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. to a bar in Perth. The owner called police to remove “several individuals as a result of a dispute over a failure to wear face masks, which are required under provincial health regulations,” the statement said.

Demetrios Kotsovolos, owner of the Golden Arrow Pub and Eatery in Perth, said the Hillier brothers were not the patrons being complained about but they had joined the fray outside the bar.

“(One of the Hilliers) got in the cops’ faces. I couldn’t believe the stuff he was saying to the cops. It went on for, like, 10 minutes, and I even asked the cops, ‘How long you gonna put up with this stuff?’”

Kotsovolous said the officer responded, “Not long,” just as someone pushed the officer.

A suspect was than taken to the ground, but patrons continued to face off with police.

That’s when police tased one of the men.

“While one individual left voluntarily, others were escorted from the location,” police added in their media release.

“Once outside, individuals refused to leave the area and became assaultive with officers. A controlled energy weapon was deployed and two individuals were arrested.”

Randy Hillier

In a tweet Randy Hillier said OPP tasered my son in the back tonight in Perth. The crime, my sons friend went to the bar to order a beer wasn’t wearing a mask. the owner of the Arrow pub called the cops. My sons stood up & explained their friend is exempt from mask wearing, they’re both in jail.” The senior Hillier faces charges for hosting an anti-mask rally in Toronto.