Keddy Mountain cycling lane is open

Almost five years to the day that cyclist Jay Keddy was killed after being hit from behind by a distracted driver, The mountain cycling lane named for him a reality. Hamilton officially reopened the upbound lanes of the Claremont Access and open the new Keddy Access Trail.

Construction began in July and has included:

• Roadway resurfacing along the Claremont Access upbound lanes and the Mountain Brow ramp to West 5th Street

• The construction of the Keddy Access Trail, a multi-use trail network with connections at four locations

• A new pedestrian signal between Southam Park, the Keddy Access Trail and the James Street Escarpment stairs

• Minor bridge deck repairs The upbound cycling lane has a hard barrier separating it from vehicles

Gates to the Keddy Access Trail will be closed until Friday afternoon, and pedestrians and cyclists are asked to refrain from using it until all signage, pavement markings and other safety measures have been fully installed. The Keddy Access Trail spans between Hunter Street and West 5th Street, with side connections at four locations (including an entry point at Hunter Street and Claremont Access) These connections are three-metre wide asphalt trails, located at: One of four access ramps (left)

• West Avenue (near Wellington Street)

• St Joseph’s Drive

• North and south sides of Arkledun Avenue / Jolley Cut

• Tanner Street through Southam Park

Cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to share the trail. As a cyclist, do not exceed 15 km/hr on trails, slow down to pass others and yield to pedestrians. Cyclists are advised to keep right and pass on the left.

The downbound lanes of the Claremont Access will be resurfaced as part of a future project.

Said Myor Fred Eisenberger, “The completion of this project will expand travel options among residents and will provide much-needed connectivity between the lower city and mountain. The new Keddy Access Trail is an important initiative for cyclists and pedestrians and a wonderful tribute to Jay Keddy. Thank you to City staff for ensuring this project was completed safely and to our community members for your patience during this time.”