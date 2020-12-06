Ford has a growing revolt on his hands with attempted hit on Conservation Authorities

It is difficult to recall a public policy initiative that has been as universally condemned as the Ford government’s proposal to attack Conservation Authorities. The stated reason for stripping Conservation Authorities of their powers was to enable Municipalities to have better control over their own planning and development decisions. But now it turned out the very municipalities that were supposed to benefit from the measure are joining an ever-growing rush to the exits. Almost 40 Ontario Municipalities, including Hamilton, Toronto, London and Guelph have all passed regulations opposing the changes as well as Ontario’s Big City Mayors. A major blow to the scheme was delivered yesterday when one of the most respected Conservative ender stateman, David Crombie turned in his resignation from the Greenbelt Council in a testy letter, and now at current count, he has been joined by six of his colleagues on the environmental body.

In addition to Crombie, the members who have resigned include: