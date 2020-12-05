Toronto’s new Union Station Bus Terminal opens doors for first time

For the loyal group of Hamiltonians who ride the GO bus to Toronto regularly a new world awaits. The new Union Station Bus Terminal, located on the Northeast corner of Bay St. and Lake Shore Blvd, was opened for transit business Saturday

The new terminal is an upgrade from the old one, which had more than 100-million customers travel through it since it first opened in 2003.

With 14 bus bays – double the capacity of the previous terminal – 270 bike parking spaces, and convenient amenities like washrooms, charging ports and Wi-Fi, the new USBT is a welcomed advance for many travellers. It’s also indoors, allowing customers to easily transfer between buses and trains.

Like an airport, there are now zones, and gates within those zones, that open to the bus platforms. The gates stay closed until buses are ready to board or de-board, one of the many safety measures Metrolinx has implemented to ensure customers stay safely away from moving vehicles.

Using the new terminal does take some getting used to. When customers arrive, it’s important they check the departure boards – there are 68 across the terminal – which will direct you to the relevant zone on the first or second level.

The new Union Station Bus Terminal was built in partnership between Metrolinx, Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines – it is part of the larger connected CIBC SQUARE development that includes two office towers at 81 and 141 Bay Street.

Now that the new station is open, Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines will begin construction of their second CIBC SQUARE tower at the old terminal location at 141 Bay Street.

For a virtual tour of the new facility click below.