Sports roundup: Forge FC gets another chance Tuesday

Hamilton’s Forge FC has a chance to redeem itself next Tuesday after its loss in Haiti on penalty kicks. If they can beat CD Marathon in Honduras Forge will join the four CONCACAF League semifinalists — Costa Rica’s LD Alajuelense and Deportivo Saprissa, Honduras’s CD Olimpia and Haiti’s Arcahaie FC — in the 2021 Champions League field.

Both Sportsnet and TSN are reporting that there seems to be more optimism that the NHL season will get underway in January, with the Stanley Cup being awarded in early July. Speculation is that it will be a 52 or 56 game season, The sources say the NHL has deferred the sticky issue of player compensation for the moment. The players are balking at reduced salaries due to the shortened season but are apparently looking at possible salary deferrals.

Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero has lost the paunch that many felt inhibited his play last season and is playing at his third base position in winter ball. He has told reporters that he wants to return to the position next season. In the last season the Jays moved him to first base/DH because of his fielding struggles at third.

Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp is making long-suffering Lions fans nervous in her search for replacements for fired coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn. The Lions are apparently looking to hire a head coach and find a general manager who can work with him, rather than hiring a GM and asking them to lead the head coaching search. The LIONS are one of only four NFL teams who have never been to the Superbowl.