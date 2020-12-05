Record breaking day for Hamilton COVID cases

Hamilton recorded 108 new cases of COVID overnight, equaling the worst day of new COVID counts since the second wave of the pandemic began. Despite the surge, there were no new fatalities recorded in Hamilton or in Halton. There are 29 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. There have been three outbreaks. The Juravinski Hospital reported 6 patients and two staff tested positive, St Mark’s Elementary School had one student and one staff infected, and the Wellington Nursing Home reported one staff testing positive. Grace Villa continues to be the most critical of the outbreaks with 38 residents and 30 staff having tested positive.

Halton recorded 64 cases- a drop of 11 from the previous day. Oakville accounted for 21 cases, Milton and Burlington with 18 each and Halton Hills with seven. There are 34 COVID patients in Halton hospitals.

Meanwhile it was a similar situation provincially as Ontario set another record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

Health officials confirmed 1,859 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is four more cases than the previous record set on Nov. 27. There were also 20 deaths reported.

Ontario also set a new testing record, processing 59,400 tests in the previous day. This leaves Ontario’s test positivity rate at 3.1 per cent.

There are 504 new cases in Toronto, 463 in Peel Region and 198 in York Region.

Hospitalizations passed the 700 mark at 709, and there are 202 COVID patients in ICU beds, down five from the previous day.