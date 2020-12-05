It’s official: Biden wins

The state of California has certified Joe Biden’s win in that state with Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s formal approval of Biden’s win. With California’s 55 electoral votes–the most of any state– that brings Joe Biden’s total of electoral votes to 279, nine more than is needed to secure victory. The electors named Friday will meet Dec. 14, to formally vote for the next president. Normally the event is not even televised, it is such a forgone event, but this year may be different given the efforts of Donald Trump to interfere with the process. Even today he was urging the governor of Georgia to stop electors from that state from casting their votes. Most states have laws binding their electors to the winner of the popular vote in their state, measures that were upheld by a Supreme Court decision this year. There have been no suggestions that any of Biden’s pledged electors would contemplate not voting for him.

Meanwhile, Trump and his legal team went 0 for 6 in post-election litigation Friday, a further sign of their ongoing failure to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory through the courts and to gain traction through baseless claims of widespread fraud.

Just over a month after the Nov. 3 election, the Trump campaign and other Republicans suing over Biden’s win were dealt court losses across six states where they have tried to contest the results of the presidential race — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin.