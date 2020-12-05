Hamilton wins National Brownfield Award, for Pier 8 Redevelopment

The City of Hamilton and Dillon Consulting were recognized as Canada’s best Large Project in 2020 at the national “Brownie Awards”, for their collaborative work on the Pier 8 Redevelopment.

The Pier 8 project, which will transform the 13-hectare former industrial shipping pier into a new mixed-use residential and commercial development, was recognized for its innovative approach to bringing the lands to a “development-ready” state, by proactive engagement across public and private sectors and its efficient risk management strategy.

Pier 8 is a key part of the City’s strategy to redevelop the West Harbour into a vibrant, mixed-use area for people to live, work and play. The redevelopment includes the creation of new parks, roads, sidewalks and open-spaces that will allow full public access to the water’s edge, in an area that was previously inaccessible due to the historical industrial uses.

Award winners were announced during the Brownie Award e-gala on November 24, 2020. The project was recognized for its proactive approach in engaging with the Ministry of the Environment, local stakeholder groups, consultants and the private development community.

The “Brownie Awards”, are handed out annually by the Canadian Brownfields network, the country’s preeminent professional organization focusing on advancing solutions to brownfield redevelopment. They recognize those who are dedicated to the rehabilitation and revitalization of under-utilized properties, also known as brownfield sites. Award recipients were recognized for their ability to transform underdeveloped properties into valuable municipal assets that contribute to the growth of healthy communities across the country.

Quick facts:

• The Pier 8 waterfront community will include approximately 1,600 residential units, 13,000 square meters of commercial and institutional space, and over 1,400 parking spaces.

• The City of Hamilton and Dillon Consulting led and obtained the risk assessment and Record of Site Condition for the Pier 8 Redevelopment, attracting further interest from private developers and an increased market value of the development blocks.

• The Brownie Awards includes the recognition of 10 people, projects or technologies that are responsible for moving the industry forward.

• Award Categories of recognition include: Reprogram, Remediate, Reinvest, Rebuild, Renew, Reach Out, Best Small Project, Best Large Project, Best Overall Project and Brownfielder of the year.